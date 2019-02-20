Sarasota superintendent gets controversial 4-year contract

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County school board announced on Tuesday that superintendent Dr. Todd Bowden would receive a new, four-year contract.
Initially, members of the School Board said they thought they’d be discussing the renewal of Bowden’s annual contract. But Chair Jane Goodwin drafted a proposal that will keep him in office for four years instead.
“He’s a visionary, he’s an accountant, he understands the budget,” said Chair Goodwin.
Her list of accolades for Bowden are many, which is why she said she made the new proposal. But it isn’t just a four-year contract - the new agreement also requires that if the School Board wants to remove Bowden, they need 4 out of 5 votes from board members, instead of 3 out of 5 votes.
“This ensures that we take the politics out of the selection or the criteria for his continuing as Superintendent," said Goodwin. "That’s why I put that in the contract.”
The approval of the new four-year contact came Tuesday night as 3-2 vote in favor Bowden and the new contract will begin starting in the fiscal year of 2020. He will receive a rate of $207,000 per year and also receive an increase of $5,000 each year of the deal through its duration in 2023. Bowden is also eligible for a $15,000 bonus each year.
“I’m excited, I want to be here,” Bowden said. “I have kids in Sarasota County Schools and I’ve been here for 12 years. It’s nice to be able to say I’m going to be here for the next four years and then we’ll see what the future holds after that.”
It’s a big change and a lot of money, but one Goodwin feels the public doesn’t need to weigh in on.
“I always like the public involved with everything we do," she said. "But this is an exception, this is a contract. There are contracts that people do not weigh in on because people don’t understand all of the details of the contract.”
It was a statement other members of the board found appalling.
“Did she really say that?” questioned Board member Eric Robinson. "I think we have a very knowledgeable and informed electorate. And I think they can grasp that someone is going to get $250,000 in four years, regardless of how good they do their job. I think our citizens can understand what that means.”
Robinson said in his opinion, everyone in the district should be treated the same.
“If the teachers are on an annual contract, the superintendent should be on an annual contract. If the teachers have to have merit pay, the superintendent should be on merit pay,” Robinson said.
After the vote Tuesday night on the new, four-year contract, Bowden said in a statement:
“I am delighted to continue to serve the Sarasota County School District for four more years. I am eager to work with school leaders, teachers and staff to further drive innovation in our classrooms and help our students achieve success. It has been a pleasure serving this community as superintendent and I am excited for the strides we will make as a school district to ensure every student succeeds, every day.”
