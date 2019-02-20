A Mardi Gras Parade will once again roll through Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - The good times will once again roll through a small community in Manatee County this weekend.
A Mardi Gras parade will kick off in Rubonia on Saturday, February 23rd.
It will begin at noon along Bayshore Road.
The parade originally began in 1980 as a birthday celebration for a Rubonia resident.
But due to financial issues, organizers cancelled the parade in 2015 and 2016.
Now, they are hoping a large crowd will come out and support the event this year.
There will also be live entertainment and music, food vendors and Mardi Gras fun at the Rubonia Community Center at 1309 72nd Street East from noon until 6:00 p.m.
Tampa Tony with DJ Rome P and the band AJ & The Automatics are set to perform.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.