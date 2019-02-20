Literacy Council of Sarasota Hosts 12th Annual Literacy Matters Luncheon

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Literacy Council of Sarasota is hosting its 12th Annual Literacy Matters Luncheon this Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The luncheon will take place at Michael’s on East, Sarasota. There will be a few awards presented at this luncheon including the Friend of Literacy Award which will be awarded to ‘Children First’ and the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ that will be presented to Roger Eales.
The guest speaker for the event will be Roger Shindler, author of Hot Dogs and Hamburgers. Shindler is expected to tell his story of how working with low-literate adults helped him teach his own son how to read who experiences learning challenges.
Anonymous donors ares said to be providing underwriting for the event and a gift much up to $10,000.
