Lido Pavilion Update with City Commissioners

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Tonight, city commissioners ending a long fight with the developers who were in charge of the Lido Pavilion.
Voting four to one to terminate the agreement with developers, and paying them a settlement.
Just to give you a refresher on what happened at the last meeting plans were drawn up for a restaurant, Tiki bar and splash pad at the pavilion.
But many voiced their concerns about extra noise and traffic and taking away the beauty of what it is now.
The developers ended up backing out from the project.
But now the developer is demanding a financial compensation to not move forward with this project.
“The city staff has hijacked this. This should’ve been more of a public, city process with a workshop. We have more than enough money to make nice bathrooms and fix the roof and keep it a hotdog concession stand.”
All they decided today was to terminate the contract with the developers.
There were no talks abut what the future plans for the lido pavilion are.
