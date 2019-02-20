First Alert Weather: After clouds and sprinkles a sunny warm day for the Suncoast

The next several days will feature more of the same with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above the average. The next weather maker will be on Sunday night as a cold front limps past. It will not bring any major weather event but a shower or two is possible. The front will stall and bring a day or two of rain chances and some slightly cooler air. The front will not bring much cooler air but it could shave 5 degrees off the daytime highs for several days.