Driver in Bradenton bicyclist fatality facing pending charges

BRADENTON (WWSB) - According to police, a bicyclist has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Manatee County.
The bicyclist has been identified as William J. Simpson II of Bradenton and the driver of the vehicle was Keith Miller Jr. also of Bradenton and the vehicle was a 2013 Nissan Altima.
Police say that Simpson was at a stop facing in a north western direction at a crosswalk in the northeast portion of the intersection 301 Boulevard. Miller was traveling southbound on 1st Street in the left lane approaching the intersection of 301 Boulevard.
Simpson proceeded into the crosswalk towards the path of Miller and was struck. Simpson was pronounced dead at Blake Medical Center .
According to police, Miller did not suffer any injuries and the accident was not drug or alcohol related.
Charges are pending against Miller
