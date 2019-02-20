Bowden receives new contract as superintendent

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County school board announced on Tuesday that superintendent Todd Bowden would receive a new contract.
The approval came as 3-2 vote in favor Bowden and the new contract will begin starting in the fiscal year of 2020. He will receive a rate of $207,000 per year and also receive an increase of $5,000 each year of the deal through its duration in 2023. Bowden is also eligible for a $15,000 bonus each year.
“I’m excited, I want to be here,” Bowden said. “I have kids in Sarasota County Schools and I’ve been here for 12 years. It’s nice to be able to say I’m going to be here for the next four years and then we’ll see what the future holds after that.”
