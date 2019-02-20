Bicyclist dies in fatal crash in Bradenton at intersection

BRADENTON (WWSB) - According to police, a bicyclist has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash that occurred earlier this afternoon in Manatee County. The intersection has been opened back up.
Police say that the bicyclist was stopped facing in a north western direction at a crosswalk in the northeast portion of the intersection 301 Boulevard. A vehicle was southbound on 1st Street in the left lane approaching the intersection of 301 Boulevard.
The bicyclist proceeded into the crosswalk towards the path of the vehicle and was struck. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at Blake Medical Center and the identity of the bicyclist has not been identified.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist was Keith Miller of Bradenton who was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima. According to police, Miller did not suffer any injuries and the accident was not drug or alcohol related.
