12-year-old’s parents facing charges after boy is shot in the head

PARRISH (WWSB) - A father and mother in Manatee County are facing charges after their 12-year-old son was shot in the head.
Deputies say around 3:30pm on January 9, 41-year-old R.P. Haitham Suleiman was helping his 12-year-old son with the boy’s homework in the living room of their home on 100th Drive E in Parrish when his son got up to go to his bedroom.
A short time later, Suleiman heard a pop and went to investigate. He found his son in the garage with a gunshot wound to his head.
The boy was airlifted to Bayfront Hospital, where he's remained since the incident. Deputies say his condition has improved but he is still receiving medical treatment. It remains unclear whether he shot himself accidentally or intentionally.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene to investigate, they discovered a synthetic marijuana manufacturing operation. Suleiman is a convicted felon and is also not allowed to possess firearms.
Suleiman was arrested on February 7 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a residence to manufacture a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
About a week later, on February 15, deputies also arrested the 12-year-old’s mother, 44-year-old Rose Kimball Suleiman. She is charged with culpable negligence with a firearm causing serious injury to a child, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of manufacturing a controlled substance.
