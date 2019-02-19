24-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography arrested on Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a man on Valentine’s Day for allegedly Transmission and Possession of Child Pornography.
Luis Garcia-Gonzalez, 24, of North Port has been charged with 33 additional counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Detectives executed a search warrant on Gonzalez’s home on Thursday located at 3411 Rockman Street in North Port.
According to police reports,the search warrant was issued after a year long investigation into someone downloading a sharing child pornography videos from the residence. Detectives recovered electronic devices where additional pornographic images were also discovered.
Police say the defendant, Gonzalez, admitted that he utilized certain laptops located within the home and that he utilized them to download and view child pornography.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.