Warm and muggy again overnight with some patchy fog

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you like the weather as of late then you will love the forecast for the next several days. High pressure will continue to hold strong over much of Central and S. Florida through the weekend. This will keep the southerly flow across the area which will keep temperatures well above seasonal averages through Sunday.
• Patchy fog possible once again during the morning
• Highs in the low 80s through the weekend
• Slight chance for some rain late Sunday
It will stay dry throughout much of the area through Saturday with only a passing inland shower possible each afternoon. An old front will generate some showers possibly late Sunday across the Suncoast. The rain chance sits at 30% right now.
