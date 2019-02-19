VIDEO: Vandal spray paints #MeToo on Unconditional Surrender statue in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - People driving through downtown Sarasota were greeted with a shocking sight by a familiar statue - graffiti.
Overnight, someone spray painted “#MeToo” on the Unconditional Surrender statue alone U.S. 41 near Marina Jacks. Police are investigating.
On Monday, news came of the passing of 95-year-old George Mendonsa. He is the sailor captured in a photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse’s uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945 in Times Square. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.
In 2005, Friedman told an interviewer with the Veterans History Project that she didn’t know Mendonsa, saying, ““It wasn’t my choice to be kissed. The guy just came over and kissed or grabbed.”
Mendosa told CBS News in 2012, "It was the moment. You come back from the Pacific and finally, the war ends. The excitement of the war being over, plus I had a few drinks. So when I saw the nurse, I grabbed her and I kissed her.”
Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92. Mendosa died Monday, two days before his 96th birthday.
The nearly 30-foot tall Unconditional Surrender statue by artist Seward Johnson has been a fixture along Sarasota’s bay front since 2009.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.