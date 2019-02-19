Petition to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 per hour

"When you think of the hospitality industry, we tend to think of front desk workers and things like that but we've got to worry about maids, we've got to worry about maintenance people, we've got to worry about all of those people who are just as much a part of the hospitality industry. Those are the ones who are most likely are going to be struggling to make ends meet off of a minimum wage job," said Michael Snipes, who is an Economics Professor at USF-SM.