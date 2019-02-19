Petition to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $15 per hour

SARASOTA (WWSB) -A push to put more money in your pockets. A petition drive right now would put a $15 minimum wage on the ballot in Florida next year.
Our state’s current minimum wage is $8.46 an hour.
In order to get this on the 2020 ballot, the petition would have to get 766,200 signatures. The petition has about 10,000 signatures so far.
According to MIT's living wage calculator, in both Manatee and Sarasota County, a person would have to make $12.16 an hour to be at a livable wage and $25.07 an hour if they had a child to support as well. Because many people along the Suncoast work in the hospitality field, an increase in the minimum wage would likely impact a lot of people in the area.
"When you think of the hospitality industry, we tend to think of front desk workers and things like that but we've got to worry about maids, we've got to worry about maintenance people, we've got to worry about all of those people who are just as much a part of the hospitality industry. Those are the ones who are most likely are going to be struggling to make ends meet off of a minimum wage job," said Michael Snipes, who is an Economics Professor at USF-SM.
Some small business owners are against the increase and say they'd be forced to shut their doors if they have to pay someone $15 to produce a $10 item. They also say they'd have to do away with entry level jobs to supplement those higher wages and possibly even replace some workers with machines. Self-service checkout stands are one example.
If this change were to go into effect, the minimum wage would change to $10 an hour in 2021. It would then be increased a dollar each year until it hits $15 an hour in 2026
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.