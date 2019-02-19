4 people, including 3 children, found shot to death in Michigan

SOLON TOWNSHIP, MI (WOOD/CNN) - Three children and a woman were found shot to death on a property in the Grand Rapids, MI area on Monday.
The local sheriff said the children were elementary school-aged and younger.
WOOD, citing family members, identified the victims as Aubrianne Moore, 2-year-old Alanah Moore, 6-year-old Cassidy Graham and 8-year-old Kyrie Graham.
There's no official word yet on the relationships between the victims. Authorities are not officially releasing identities until the completion of autopsies.
“Very sad, very, very sad. It's always hard when there's death in the community but it's absolutely the most difficult when there are kids involved,” said the sheriff, Michelle LaJoye-Young. “It's been very difficult for our investigators, and I'm sure it is for the community as well."
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and investigators did not believe a gunman is at large.
According to WOOD, a search of the property where the bodies were found indicated there is a second crime scene, though officials do not yet know where it might be.
