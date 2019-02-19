SARASOTA (WWSB) - Legislation filed at the state capitol could lead to some non-violent prisoners being released before serving their full sentences.
Bills filed in the House and Senate would enhance re-entry services for inmates and allow judges to depart from mandatory minimum sentences related to drug-trafficking crimes.
The legislation also seeks to move inmates to facilities within 150 miles from their primary residence in an effort to alleviate strain on prisoners’ families.
The measure, known as the ‘Florida First Step Act’ is similar to federal legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump last year. Republican State Senator Keith Perry supports the measure. He feels the amount of money spent on locking people up is unsustainable.
“When they get released, they are worse than when they went in. We do a great job on incarceration. We do a pretty poor job of rehabilitation. This gives us a lot of tools and a lot of opportunities to work with these men and women," said State Sen. Keith Perry, R- Gainesville
Former inmate Matthew Charles was the first person released early from prison last month under the federal First Step Act, and he was highlighted during President Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this month.
Charles, who was in prison on a drug conviction, hopes non-violent prisoners in Florida get the same chance.
“Those people, unless they have a life sentence or a death sentence, are going to be released back into society. When they are released, you want them to be productive members of society," said Matthew Charles, First Inmate Released Under Federal First Step Act.
The legislation has yet to be heard by any legislative committee ahead of the 2019 legislative session which begins in two weeks. Historically, the legislature has been reluctant to pass sweeping prison reforms, fearing changes would make lawmakers look weak on crime. Supporters of the measure argue the cost of keeping non-violent drug offenders in prison is becoming cost-prohibitive to the state.
