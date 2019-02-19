Grayson’s Chicken Alfredo Pizza

By Judi Gallagher | February 19, 2019 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:05 PM
YIELD: 1 pizza (8 main dish or 12 appetizer slices)

Ingredients:

  • 2-1/2 teaspoons Unsalted butter
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 prebaked 12-inch thin pizza crust
  • 1 cup cubed cooked chicken breast
  • 1 cup thinly sliced baby portobello mushrooms
  • 1 cup fresh baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup marinated red peppers drained
  • 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1 long pizza bread

Directions:

  1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add cream; cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 15-20 minutes. Add the Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper; cook and stir until thickened. Remove from the heat; Cool slightly. 
  2. Place crust on an ungreased baking sheet; spread with cream mixture. Top with chicken, mushrooms, spinach, red peppers and mozzarella cheese. Bake at 450° for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown.

