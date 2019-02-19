First Alert Weather:After patchy fog we are again much warmer than average

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A continuing and strong area of high pressure will keep a cold front from bringing any cooler air our way. High temperatures will again be above the average by about 10 degrees. There will be an increase in cloud cover that may hold the temperature down a little bit but winds shifting to the south and the sun we do get will be adequate to reach the low to mid 80′s. We are unlikely to see much rain today but an isolated shower or brief sprinkle can not be ruled out.