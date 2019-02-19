Fire destroys RV, threatens home in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Some very scary moments in a quiet Manatee County neighborhood. One neighbor says he heard a series of bangs and then he saw huge flames.
Video shot by Patrick Elia shows lots of flames and lots of smoke. He lives near where a fire destroyed an RV, putting his neighborhood on edge.
“The whole sky was lit up orange, I mean you can see clearly a dark plume of black smoke with the flames,” said Elia.
Southern Manatee Fire Rescue got the call around 7:30. They rushed to the scene to find an RV engulfed in flames next to a home in the 1200 block of Magellan Drive in the Sarasota section of Manatee County.
“The structure was an exposure, as we found out there might have been somebody inside, so we went inside checked it out to make sure everybody was safe," said Adam Perry, Battalion Chief for Southern Manatee Fire Rescue. "We got them all out of the structure and then we continued extinguishing the fire on the RV and then protect the exposure.”
“It’s a little unnerving, when we first saw it we couldn’t tell it was just the RV, we weren’t sure if it was the house or what,” said Elia.
Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly how this fire got started.
