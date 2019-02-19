DeSantis calls for Florida to participate in Space Force

FLORIDA (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis wants Florida to an active role in President Trump’s directive of a new branch in armed forces called Space Force.
DeSantis participated in “Space Day” events around the Capitol on Tuesday and he formally requested that a “space combatant command” be located within the state. He says that the space combatant command would be similar to the U.S. Special Operation Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and the U.S. Southern Command in Miami.
DeSantis already had Cape Canavera lin mind as the location due to space-related facilities already in the state at that location.
“Given our history in space, and given all of the resources that are now in Florida, I think it would make a lot of strategic sense to do that. So, we look forward to working with the White House on that.”
President Trump was expected to sign a directive Tuesday to create the Space Force, which would be the sixth branch of the military joining the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard.
Many in Congress have questioned the cost of a new military branch, and there is expected to be growing opposition now that the Democrats run the U.S. House.
