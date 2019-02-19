City of Sarasota names four neighborhoods opportunity zones

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The city of Sarasota is looking to an “Opportunity Zone” program they say can boost job creation and attainable housing. According to the General Manager of Economic Development in the city, Steve Stancel, the program helps to revitalize low-income communities by providing tax advantages for people and corporations who invest there. He said, “Essentially up to 15 percent on your original investment and then any revenues generated from that investment you don’t have to pay at all after 10 years.”
For Dwight Cherry who has owned his restaurant Stroke’s in North Sarasota for over five years, his concern are for the current businesses trying to survive. He said, “It’s wonderful for people to come in and bring business to the area, but what are going to happen to the businesses that are already in the area, what are they going to do with the smaller business that are trying to make this area great.”
But Stancel sites the job growth and business it can generate, and with the area encompassing most of North Sarasota, East of the Tamiami Trail also including census tracks through downtown between Orange Ave. and the railroad tracks. Stancel says the vital area already has businesses on the lookout.
“We’re already receiving phone calls from developers and people interested and either building new offices or new industrial buildings and even some residential structures as well.”
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.