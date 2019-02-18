Warm weather to continue through the work week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - While the rest of the US deals with Winter we are covered in warmth.
The fog hung around until noon for some areas along the Suncoast today. It again could be a problem on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be some 10 degrees above average through the weekend as a result of southerly flow across the Suncoast.
• Foggy conditions possible Tuesday morning
• Staying Warm
• Slight chance p.m. inland showers
Look for generally fair skies overnight with fog forming late. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to right around 70 degrees for overnight lows. The average low for this time of season is in the mid 50s.
Tuesday fog burns off and then partly cloudy skies can be expected with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be some mid 80s inland and this along with some moisture will allow for some low topped showers to fire up inland and push toward the E. Coast.
Looking at the long range forecast there is not much change. Temperatures will remain well above average through the weekend. That is great news as the Orioles have their first game at home at Ed. Smith on Saturday and the Pirates 1st. game is Sunday at LECOM park and it looks be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
