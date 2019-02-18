VIDEO: Man seen trying to open vehicles in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - For a long time now, the sheriff’s office has been warning homeowners to lock their car doors - and it’s a good thing the homeowners in this video did.
A man is seen walking up to a car door, trying the handle, and, finding the door locked, scurrying away into the night.
It happened in the Twin Rivers area in Parrish. Deputies say the man managed to get into one unlocked vehicle, but was stymied by the number of locked vehicles and left those vehicles alone.
If you recognize him, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
