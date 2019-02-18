Smoked Salmon Purses and Pesto Goat Cheese Purses

Place cold puff pastry sheet on floured board. Using a 1¾ inch cookie cutter punch out 50 rounds. Place each round on a cookie sheet with parchment paper leaving about 1 inch between each round. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Spray a piece of parchment paper and place on top of the rounds. Place another sheet pan on top, chill and place in a 425 degree oven until brown and puffed.