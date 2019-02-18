Smoked Salmon Purses and Pesto Goat Cheese Purses

These dainty, delicious little bites look as good as they taste. Serve with a glass of wine or champagne and experience elegant dining with just a bit of effort.
Makes 25 of Each Purse
Ingredients
- Puff Pastry Sheet
- 2 Eggs Beaten (Egg Wash)
- Black/White Sesame Seeds
Filling for Goat Cheese Purse
- 3 Ounces of Cream Cheese (Room Temperature)
- 3 Ounces of Goat Cheese (Room Temperature)
- 1 Tbsp. Heavy Cream
- 2/3 Tbsp. Basil Pesto
- ¼ Tsp. Freshly Ground Pepper
Filling for Smoked Salmon Purses
- 5 Ounces Cream Cheese
- 1 Tbsp. Heavy Cream
- 3 Scallions Cut Into Rings
- 6 Ounces of Smoked Salmon
Technique
Making the Purses
Place cold puff pastry sheet on floured board. Using a 1¾ inch cookie cutter punch out 50 rounds. Place each round on a cookie sheet with parchment paper leaving about 1 inch between each round. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Spray a piece of parchment paper and place on top of the rounds. Place another sheet pan on top, chill and place in a 425 degree oven until brown and puffed.
Goat Cheese Filling
Mix all ingredients until smooth (use a whisk or a stand-up mixer).
Smoked Salmon Filling
Mix all ingredients
To Assemble
Goat Cheese
Let rounds cool, then split in half with a small knife. Place goat cheese mixture in a pastry bag with a rosette tip. Place a rosette of goat cheese mixture on the puff pastry and top with the pastry lid.
Salmon
Using a spoon, place cream cheese, scallion mixture on the puff pastry and cover with a piece of smoked salmon. Top with pastry lid.
