Smoked Salmon Purses and Pesto Goat Cheese Purses

Smoked Salmon Purses and Pesto Goat Cheese Purses
By Judi Gallagher | February 18, 2019 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 3:15 PM

These dainty, delicious little bites look as good as they taste. Serve with a glass of wine or champagne and experience elegant dining with just a bit of effort.

Makes 25 of Each Purse

Ingredients

  • Puff Pastry Sheet
  • 2 Eggs Beaten (Egg Wash)
  • Black/White Sesame Seeds

Filling for Goat Cheese Purse

  • 3 Ounces of Cream Cheese (Room Temperature)
  • 3 Ounces of Goat Cheese (Room Temperature)
  • 1 Tbsp. Heavy Cream
  • 2/3 Tbsp. Basil Pesto
  • ¼ Tsp. Freshly Ground Pepper

Filling for Smoked Salmon Purses

  • 5 Ounces Cream Cheese
  • 1 Tbsp. Heavy Cream
  • 3 Scallions Cut Into Rings
  • 6 Ounces of Smoked Salmon

Technique

Making the Purses

Place cold puff pastry sheet on floured board. Using a 1¾ inch cookie cutter punch out 50 rounds. Place each round on a cookie sheet with parchment paper leaving about 1 inch between each round. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Spray a piece of parchment paper and place on top of the rounds. Place another sheet pan on top, chill and place in a 425 degree oven until brown and puffed.

Goat Cheese Filling

Mix all ingredients until smooth (use a whisk or a stand-up mixer).

Smoked Salmon Filling

Mix all ingredients

To Assemble

Goat Cheese

Let rounds cool, then split in half with a small knife. Place goat cheese mixture in a pastry bag with a rosette tip. Place a rosette of goat cheese mixture on the puff pastry and top with the pastry lid.

Salmon

Using a spoon, place cream cheese, scallion mixture on the puff pastry and cover with a piece of smoked salmon. Top with pastry lid.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.