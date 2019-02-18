Shrimp Creole from Popi’s Place | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Shrimp Creole
By: Kalliopi Ameres (Popi) Popis Place Restaurants
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
2-Medium onions
2- Green peppers
1-Bunch of celery
1/3 cup Olive Oil
6 cups of Tomato Juice
2 Tbsp Tomato Puree
2 lbs Medium Shrimp cleaned and peeled
½ Cup water
2 TBSP Corn Starch
½ tsp Cumin
1 ½ tsp Curry
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions
Chunk the vegetables and sauté with the olive oil until tender. Add in all of the spices and stir thoroughly. Add in the tomato juice, and tomato puree. Continue cooking for 15-20 minutes. Add shrimp and cook for an additional 5-6 minutes. Thicken with corn starch and serve over rice. If you prefer a spicy flavor add in Tabasco Sauce to taste.
