Motorcyclist and pickup truck collide near Thunder by the Bay

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a crash Sunday involving a motorcycle at Midwest Parkway and Fruitville Road.
That is just east of the Sarasota Fairgrounds on Fruitville Road. At the same time, the Fairgrounds were hosting Thunder by the Bay, a popular event for motorcyclists.
At approximately 4 p.m, for unknown reasons, the motorcyclist collided with a pickup truck. The motorcyclist was transported as a trauma alert to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash and it’s unclear if the motorcyclist was participating in the nearby Thunder by the Bay festivities.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.
ABC7′s Digital Team was able to speak to witness who tells us what she saw unfold:
