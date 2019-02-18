Pittsburgh Pirates fans expected to bring nearly $40 million in revenue to Manatee County

BRADENTON (WWSB) - It’s almost time to play ball, as teams like The Pittsburgh Pirates get ready to start spring training in Bradenton. And the thousands of fans coming to watch are sure to do wonders for the local economy.
The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is hoping The Pirates hit it out of the park and bring nearly $40 million to the area by the time they head north for the regular season, like they have done in years past.
That projection comes from money fans will spend on everything from hotel rooms, to going out to local restaurants, and checking out the Suncoast's beautiful beaches. But the economy will also impacted by guests who were already here for peak season and decided to go catch a game.
Thanks to proceeds from tourism taxes, officials pay around $450,000 a year for the upkeep at LECOM Park and in return The Pirates give Manatee County dollar for dollar marketing promotion in Pittsburgh.
"It's worked out well so much that Pittsburgh now sustains our top five feeder market on a year round basis, where as five years ago Pittsburghers would come into the top five during the spring training and then disappear the rest of the year," said Elliott Falcione, who is the Executive Director of The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The same impact is expected in Sarasota County with the Orioles’ spring training games, where Baltimore has become one of their top five feeder markets.
