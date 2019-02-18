‘Get off my dog,’ owner yells as bird of prey grabs her Yorkie puppy

(KSNV/CNN) – The commotion outside the house didn’t sound like much, but it quickly escalated to something much more traumatic for Cecilia Celis and her puppy Lulu.
“We were inside making tacos, and we hear crying,” the 15-year-old said. “We see a huge bird fly up, and I yell at the bird, ‘Get off my dog! Get off my dog!’”
Surveillance video from the family’s home shows Celis rushing outside to rescue her 2-pound Yorkie, who was in the talons of a large bird of prey, likely a hawk.
"I thought she was going to die or something because that's a big bird compared to her," she said.
Another angle shows Celis hitting the bird with a pillow three times before it released Lulu and flew away.
The family rushed the pup to a veterinarian, who said Lulu is going to be OK.
"It punctured her neck,” Celis said. “We were lucky. It just had one nail inside.”
Copyright 2019 KSNV via CNN. All rights reserved.