First Alert Weather: We are having a heat wave all week long

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An unusually strong area of high pressure will bring a heat wave to the Suncoast today as temperatures top out in the mid 80′s. Very little chance for showers and if any isolated showers develop they will be inland. A fair about of sunshine passing through a partly cloudy sky brings the U.V. index to a 9 today. That puts it in the very high category and sun protection in needed to prevent skin damage.
Long range forecasts show a cold front sinking south and stalling over us later today, then lifting back north as a warm front tomorrow. This will keep us in the warm and humid air without much change in the weather. The next front that might lower our temperatures will not approach till The end of the weekend or beginning of next week. Until then, we stay 10 to 15 degrees above the average. High temperature records will likely be broken across Florida this week.
