Deputies: Woman accidentally shot after she tried to break up a fight in Manatee County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A woman was accidentally shot in Manatee County after she tried to break up a fight between two men.
On Sunday, around 2:45 p.m. 24-year-old Troy Mahon confronted a tow truck driver after he saw his friends car getting repossessed.
The incident was located on the 800 block of Wintergarden Drive.
During the confrontation, 23-year-old Eddie Cruz walked up to the scene and began fighting Mahon.
According to a release from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses say Mahon punched Cruz, then Cruz pulled out a gun.
A 21-year-old woman who is not identified by deputies, attempted to break up the fight. This caused the gun to be fired and a bullet shot the victim’s right thigh, midway between the knee and hip, according to deputies.
Deputies say the victim was transported to a local medical facility while Cruz and Mahon were kept for questioning.
Deputies ruled the shooting as accidental.
Cruz was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
