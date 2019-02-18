Deputies: Woman accidentally shot after she tried to break up a fight in Manatee County

Eddie Cruz was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff | February 18, 2019 at 7:03 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 8:53 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A woman was accidentally shot in Manatee County after she tried to break up a fight between two men.

On Sunday, around 2:45 p.m. 24-year-old Troy Mahon confronted a tow truck driver after he saw his friends car getting repossessed.

The incident was located on the 800 block of Wintergarden Drive.

During the confrontation, 23-year-old Eddie Cruz walked up to the scene and began fighting Mahon.

According to a release from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses say Mahon punched Cruz, then Cruz pulled out a gun.

A 21-year-old woman who is not identified by deputies, attempted to break up the fight. This caused the gun to be fired and a bullet shot the victim’s right thigh, midway between the knee and hip, according to deputies.

Deputies say the victim was transported to a local medical facility while Cruz and Mahon were kept for questioning.

Deputies ruled the shooting as accidental.

Cruz was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

