Contract for Sarasota County Superintendent sparks new controversy among School Board

“The School Board Chairwoman, Jane Goodwin, has issued a proposed contract extension for me as superintendent of Sarasota County Schools. I look forward to hearing her thoughts and those of the other school board members, on Tuesday. For me personally, I have had the pleasure of serving our students, school leaders, teachers and staff for nearly two years, and very much look forward to continuing to lead this amazing school district, and forging a path for our students to achieve academic and personal success.”