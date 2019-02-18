ABC7’s Morning Roundup: 7 Things to know before walking out the door

SARASOTA (WWSB) - ABC7′s morning roundup will include seven stories to know before you head out the door and start your day.
The 21-year-old woman who is not identified by deputies, attempted to break up the fight. This caused the gun to be fired and a bullet shot the victim’s right thigh midway between the knee and hip, according to deputies.
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a crash Sunday involving a motorcycle at Midwest Parkway and Fruitville Road. That is just east of the Sarasota Fairgrounds on Fruitville Road. At the same time, the Fairgrounds were hosting Thunder by the Bay, a popular event for motorcyclists. ABC7′s Digital Team was able to speak to witness who tells us what she saw unfold.
Venice City Council will be meeting next week to discuss spending on future projects. The Capital Improvement Program would spend $121 million over the next five years.
Smollett’s lawyers said late Saturday that the actor felt “victimized” by reports that he played a role in the assault, adding that, “Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.” The statement from attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor P. Henderson also said Smollett would continue cooperating with police.
Airlines for America, a trade group for numerous U.S. carriers, says the move will make things easier for travelers and airlines, with multiple local and state governments now offering identification with alternative gender choices.
Twenty-one years after she was diagnosed with autism, 24-year-old Haley Moss, who was recently sworn into the Florida Bar, says she doesn’t let others’ expectations define her, instead embracing her strengths and differences.
If you hear people talking about this at work that’s because it made national headlines and was also featured on ABC7. One child was recused out of an SUV by inmates and deputies in Pasco County. On Thursday, a 1-year-old child was locked inside a SUV and a group of work release inmates acted quickly to save the child’s life.
