Serious motorcycle crash near Thunder by the Bay
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle at Midwest Parkway & Fruitville.
By Christina Heflin | February 17, 2019 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 4:44 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle at Midwest Parkway & Fruitville.

That is just east of the Sarasota Fairgrounds on Fruitville Road.

Right now the Fairgrounds are hosting Thunder by the Bay, a popular event for motorcyclists.

The motorcyclist has been transported with critical injuries.

Eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road are closed from Beneva to McIntosh. Please find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Right now ABC7 is on the scene and a press conference is expected to begin shortly with Sarasota Police.

