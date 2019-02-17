Serious motorcycle crash near Thunder by the Bay

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department is investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle at Midwest Parkway & Fruitville.
That is just east of the Sarasota Fairgrounds on Fruitville Road.
Right now the Fairgrounds are hosting Thunder by the Bay, a popular event for motorcyclists.
The motorcyclist has been transported with critical injuries.
Eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road are closed from Beneva to McIntosh. Please find an alternate route.
This is a developing story.
Right now ABC7 is on the scene and a press conference is expected to begin shortly with Sarasota Police.
