Sarasota County 2018 annual report released, includes a fund extension of the Legacy Trail

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The funding for the Legacy Trail has been an ongoing conversation to preserve history within Sarasota.
According to the Sarasota County website, 225,000 people a year use the trail. The trail also leads a direct pathway to the City of Venice and popular beaches in the area.
On Nov. 6, 2018, Sarasota County voters approved a referendum to acquire and improve The Legacy Trail extension railroad corridor as a safe trail for walking, running and cycling.
Accessibility to North port through Venice and downtown Sarasota are supposed to be included in the extension.
Here is what the county plans to do:
- Create nearly 30 miles of non-motorized paved multi-use trail, which potentially could become a regional connection between Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
- Provide access to local neighborhoods and place 27 schools within one linear mile of The Legacy Trail; another 45 would be within two linear miles.
- Enhance connectivity from the City of North Port through Venice to downtown Sarasota.
- Support access to Siesta Beach, Nathan Benderson Park, Ed Smith Stadium (Baltimore Orioles spring training facility) and the Youth Athletic Complex (an international Supercross BMX training facility) all economic drivers to Sarasota County.
