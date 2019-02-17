Motorcyclist who police say taunted officers to chase him gets arrested

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - It took several weeks, but police in North Port say the long arm of the law caught up to one freewheeling motorcyclist who taunted officers and flouted the law.
Officers have tried for weeks to stop a white Honda motorcycle for reckless driving, but reach time, the driver concealed his tag and fled at high rates of speed, endangering the lives of other drivers. If that wasn’t enough, police say the driver made a game out of running from police, often taunting officers to try to chase him.
But the game ended Friday, when police arrested 25-year-old Luis Camacho. Police say they managed to track Camacho down and when they found him, he took off running. But he didn’t get far and is now facing several felony charges, including resisting arrest.
In their Facebook post detailing his arrest, North Port Police channeled Liam Neeson’s character in the movie “Taken,” writing, “This is a heads up to all non-law-abiding motorcyclist; we will be patient, we will find you, and we will eventually arrest you.”
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.