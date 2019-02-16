24-year-old male charged in Bradenton homicide

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Police have charged a 24-year-old male with murder in the case of homicide that occurred in Bradenton.
The suspect has been identified as Catallino Reyes of Bradenton. According to police, Reyes was injured in the incident originally and is still receiving medical treatment. Police say he will remain in police custody while receiving medical treatment and will be transported to the jail once he he is released from the hospital.
Police originally reported that officers responded to calls of a shooting on the 2100th Block of 7th Avenue East. According to reports, when they arrived police found 24-year-old Joshua Gonzalez deceased from injuries related to a shooting.
Further information will be released when more details are available.
