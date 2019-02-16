Venice City Council Set to Discuss Capital Projects Next Week

VENICE (WWSB) - Venice City Council will be meeting next week to discuss spending on future projects. The Capital Improvement Program would spend $121 million over the next five years. This money is funded by the city’s other revenue like the airport and utility reserves.
Major projected expenditures include:
• about $3.5 million from the Building Fund for the expansion of City Hall. It’s part of a $10.6 million package, partly funded by a $4 million bridge loan, that also involves replacing Fire Station 1.
• about $6.2 million in mobility fees on road projects.
• more than $24 million on various utility projects
The Council will also sort through hundreds of thousands of dollars in requests from city departments to include items in the five-year plan, ranging from replacing fire engines to equipment to wash out the trash cans used in the automated pick-up program.
Among the proposals:
• $25,000 in Fiscal Year 2019-20 to add closed-captioning to the streaming video of City Council meetings.
• about $5 million over the next four years to add an aquifer storage and recovery well. The bulk of the money — $4.4 million — would be spent in Fiscal Year 2021-22.
• $400,000 in Fiscal Year 2020-21 to install three pickleball courts in the sand playground area.
The workshop is on Wednesday, February 20 at 9 a.m. at the Community Hall in Venice City Hall.
