Thunder Bay in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) -In less than an hour, one of the biggest events of the year here on the Suncoast will rev up for it’s opening party.
The 21st annual thunder by the bay is back for the 2nd year at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds..
That’s where ABC7′s Duhane Lindo is live with a preview of the event.
Well Scott, despite its name “Thunder By the Bay” actually isn’t by the bay anymore. This is the second year being at fairgrounds and organizers for the event say it makes sense. the event has gotten bigger throughout the years, outgrowing downtown, so a bigger venue was needed.
It’s motorcycles and music. Thunder by the Bay drawing many from around the state and the country.
“Just the experience. It’s the entertainment, it’s the brotherhood. Everyone comes together no matter what patch you wear.” According to event Organizer Luck Nicandri, it’s exactly what she expected.
“It’s grown into something that is now that is one of the top ten motorcycle festivals in the state of Florida.”
Last year the event garnered more than 7-million in area economy and attracted more than 35,000 people, including local resident Allen Krager who preferred the event downtown attending thunder by the bay for the past ten years.
“The draw is the intimacy of being downtown having all the stores, restaurants, bars to be able to socialize.” But despite the move from downtown Sarasota two years ago, Nicandri says the change is what was needed.
“Over ten bands throughout the weekend. We have FMX and BMX Stuntriders that will be doing their displays in front of the stage. We also have over 130 vendors here this year which is a big increase for us.” and points to the fairgrounds at possibly being home for a long time.
“They have been great community partners with us to afford us a home that people can come to, offer us a lot of parking. There’s an indoor and outdoor facility here so It really lends itself to be the perfect venue for the music and motorcycle festival.”
This event is not all about motorcycles and having fun. all proceeds benefit ‘suncoast charities for children.’ providing grants to support local children and adults with special needs. The festival goes until 6 Sunday night.
