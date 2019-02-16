Scheduled Water Outage in Venice next Tuesday, residents required to boil water

VENICE (WWSB) - A water outage is set to take place in Venice on Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
The water outage is due to an auto flush installation, a part of the East Gate Utility Relocation Project, Phase 1, according to a release from the City of Venice.
259 and 299 U.S. 41 Bypass South will be affected, according to the release.
Anytime a city has a scheduled water outage it is required for residents to boil water for consumption only (drinking, cooking) for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded, it is suggested residents use bottled water.
According to the release, businesses and residents in the area have been notified.
The water advisory is also posted on the City’s website, www.venicegov.com.
If you have more questions contact the City Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
