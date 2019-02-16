Riverview High School announces finalists for National Merit Scholarships

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools announced on Friday that four students from Riverview High School have been named finalists for the National Merit Scholarship.
Those students are Colleen Busch, Blake Harper, Madeline Hastie, and Michael Medico.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that began in 1955and students enter into it by taking the Preliminary SAT and/or the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and by meeting public program entries and participation requirements.
Around 1.6 million students enter the program every year and the 50,000 with the highest scores qualify for recognition into the program.
For more information on the National Merit Scholarship and this year’s finalists visit www.SarasotaCountySchools.net.
