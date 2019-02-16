Wanted Motorcyclist Arrested for Reckless Driving

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - There’s going to be a lot of motorcycles on the Suncoast this weekend because of the Thunder By the Bay event.
However, now, the North Port Police Department is cracking down after one motorcyclist was arrested for reckless driving.
Luis Camacho was arrested last night not only for reckless driving on his white Honda motorcycle, but for several felony charges - including resisting arrest.
Police say they have been trying to track down this same man for several weeks as he's fled from officers at high rates of speed, endangering the lives of many other drivers.
The Police Department posted this on their Facebook page reminding riders that they must adhere to all driving laws at all times.
