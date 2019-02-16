Proposed housing and commercial development in Parrish will now go in front of Manatee County Commissioners

PARRISH (WWSB) - 380 homes and 175-thousand square feet of commercial space could call 138 acres in Parrish home in the very near future. It’s land of off Erie Road and Moccasin Wallow Road. Relford Cooper’s home is near the site of this proposed development. He is also Deacon of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, across the street from the land. Cooper has mixed feelings about the project but in the end is in support of it because of the jobs and growth it’ll bring to the area.
“What we need, we need stores because a lot of times we have to run all the way too Palmetto or Bradenton to get what we need,” said Cooper.
On Thursday, the Manatee County Planning Commission unanimously approved the recommendation of this project. It now goes to the county commission. Molly Russo lives down the road in the Copperstone development. She tells us traffic and homes sales are her biggest concerns.
“With the safety of the roads, mainly that’s my biggest concern," said Russo. "We moved out here because we liked it to be more open and spacious and the farmland, so it is really sad to see those farmlands and those orange groves go.”
The proposed development is named Morgan’s Glen and it was first being discussed by developer Pat Neal back in 2007. Near the property, construction is already underway for a new high school, elementary school and the State College of Florida Parrish campus. The Neal Communities development company says their goal is to create a community that provides homes for working families with walking and bicycle access to schools.
Next up with all this, a public hearing will be held with Manatee County Commissioners on Thursday, March 7 at 9am.
