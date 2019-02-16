Proposed housing and commercial development in Parrish will now go in front of Manatee County Commissioners

PARRISH (WWSB) - 380 homes and 175-thousand square feet of commercial space could call 138 acres in Parrish home in the very near future. It’s land of off Erie Road and Moccasin Wallow Road. Relford Cooper’s home is near the site of this proposed development. He is also Deacon of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, across the street from the land. Cooper has mixed feelings about the project but in the end is in support of it because of the jobs and growth it’ll bring to the area.