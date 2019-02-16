SARASOTA (WWSB) - Marinated Hanger steak with smashed rainbow potatoes and shallots
Chef Judi
§ 1 Tbsp canola or other high smoke point cooking oil
§ 4 hanger steaks, 6-8 ounces each (trimmed of main gristle running through center)
§ Salt and freshly ground pepper
§ 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
§ 6 medium shallots, thinly sliced
§ 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
§ 1/2 cup red wine
§ 2 Tbsp finely chopped Italian parsley
Method
1 Sear the steaks on all sides: Heat oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet or sauté pan over high heat. Pat the steaks dry with a paper towel and season them with salt and pepper.
When the pan is hot, place the steaks into the pan, and brown them on all sides. (Do not move the steak pieces until they have browned on one side, if you move them, they won't brown easily.)
2 Cook until done to your preference, remove from pan: Continue to turn them until they are cooked to your preference, 6 minutes total for medium-rare (the steaks will continue to cook as they rest), a few minutes longer for more well done.
Transfer the steaks to a warm dish and cover them with foil and let them rest while you prepare the sauce.
3 Make the sauce: Reduce the heat to medium, add a tablespoon of butter and the shallots. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring frequently until the shallots are softened, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Add the vinegar and cook until it boils away, then add the wine.
Bring the wine to a boil and let reduce to about half. Remove pan from heat, stir in the remaining tablespoon of butter and the chopped parsley.
4 Slice steaks across the grain to serve: To serve, cut each steak across the grain into thin slices. Fan the slices out on a warm dinner plate. Drizzle the warm shallot sauce over the meat and serve immediately.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.