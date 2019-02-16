Fatal motorcyclist crash in Sarasota under investigation

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning.
According to police, the crash occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of Siesta Drive and Higel Avenue and the intersection was closed from approximately midnight until 5 a.m.
Police say a motorcyclist was traveling Northbound on Higel Avenue and lost control of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was then struck by another vehicle that was traveling southbound and the motorcyclist died from injuries at the scene according to police reports.
The family of the motorcyclist have not been identified and it is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.