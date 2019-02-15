Wet and wild weather strikes West Coast, threatening floods and mudslides

(CNN) - The West Coast is getting walloped by vicious weather.
More than 30 million people are under threat from storms, and it could be a few days before things ease up.
Tens of millions of people are under flood or flash flood watches from California to Arizona.
And for some, the situation is life-threatening.
"You could be swept off the roadway in much deeper water, and then your car could be completely submerged, which could be a deadly situation,” said Sam Courtney, a California Highway Patrol officer.
A Cal Fire helicopter team rescued a couple who were trapped by flood waters near Palm Springs, while one woman in Placer County is recovering after a large tree came crashing down on her vehicle.
Mudslides present another major hazard.
"It sounded like, like a fire … it was like a lot of wind … it sounded like a tornado kind of, but then I thought it was an earthquake,” said Lisa Molbert, a Bay Area resident.
California is in the middle of a "Pineapple Express,” which is when a series of storms start in the Hawaiian Islands and gather significant moisture from the Pacific Ocean before hitting the West Coast.
Some evacuations have been ordered, and officials say those who are staying put need to exercise caution.
"Anytime you see flooded roadways like this, you know, don't test it by driving through,” Courtney said.
Some parts of California have received up to eight inches of rain in a day.
On Wednesday, San Francisco set a daily rainfall record with just over two inches.
