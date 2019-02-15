Warm weekend ahead with some fog issues being the only concern

SARASOTA (WWSB) - With just over a month to the official end of Winter temperatures will feel more like late spring over the next several days. High pressure near Florida will not give way to any storm systems over the next 7 days.
• Foggy start to the days over the weekend
• Above average temperatures through the next 7 days
• Only slight risk of inland p.m. storm
Saturday morning we will see some patchy fog hanging around both over the waters and land. This fog should burn off over land by 9 a.m. and could stick around a bit longer for coastal residents. A sea fog will develop and could reduce the visibility down to less than one mile in some areas. Throughout the day expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low 80s inland.
Saturday night we could once again see the potential for some sea fog forming as warm moist winds move from the south over the cooler waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This is a fairly good set up for a sea fog event. We will have to monitor this situation as there are times the fog can linger for longer periods of time during the daylight hours.
Sunday the fog should burn off allowing skies to clear and temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s near the coast. With a south wind we can also expect the humidity to be a bit higher than it has been as of late.
For Presidents day expect more of the same with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs well above seasonal averages through the work week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.