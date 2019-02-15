VIDEO: Invincible door stops wannabe burglar, who was armed with a brick

ST. PETERSBURG (WWSB) - He didn’t get away with anything from the store, but he still managed to cause $3,200 in damages.
Police in St. Petersburg say a wannabe burglar targeted the Mobile Gas Station on 34th Street South around 5:30am on January 24 and thought he could break in by throwing a brick through the front door.
But the door was a lot tougher than the burglar realized. Despite throwing it at the door 19 times, the glass held and the wannabe burglar gave up.
The owner had to replace the door, which cost $3,200.
If you recognize him, call St. Petersburg Police.
