Two men taken into custody after being found in stolen car on school campus

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two men were arrested on Thursday after deputies found them in a stolen car on the campus of Taylor Ranch Elementary School.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle in a ditch on the school campus just after 6:00 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene they determined that the car was reported stolen. The school was placed on a brief lock down for precautionary reasons.
The two men in the car, Kollin Melton and William Berry were taken into custody after deputies located them under maintenance trailers. Melton was charged with a felony of grand theft auto of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor of trespassing on school grounds. Berry was only charged with a misdemeanor of trespassing on school grounds.
