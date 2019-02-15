‘Thunder by the Bay’ begins tonight at the Sarasota Fairgrounds

SARASOTA (WWSB) - For the second year, ‘Thunder by the Bay Motorcyle & Music Festival’ spreads out at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.
Organizer Lucy Nicandri says the event has gotten bigger and better since it outgrew downtown Sarasota a few years ago.
“We’ve doubled the amount of vendors that we used to have downtown. Give them multiple days of set up. We have freestyle acts in front of the stage, FMX and BMX, the kids really love that," Nicandri said.
The event begins at 6pm Friday night and runs through Sunday. http://www.thunderbythebay.org/
All proceeds benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.