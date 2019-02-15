Semi trailer falls on top of car on I-75, trapping the driver and passenger inside

MARION COUNTY (WWSB) - Two people were trapped inside their car after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Marion County led to a semi trailer falling on top of their vehicle.
Around 7:30pm on Valentine’s Day, fire rescue units were called to I-75 for a crash involving two semis and three vehicles. Crews say when they arrived on scene, they found that the trailer of one of the semis, which was hauling produce, had tipped over, landing on top of a vehicle, trapping the driver and passenger.
Crews cut out the top of the semi’s trailer to gain access to the car and removed the boxes of produce before utilizing a device to reshape the car’s roof. They were then able to remove the female passenger, but had to remove the door before they could get the male driver out.
Both were rushed to the hospital under trauma alerts.
A wrecker was called to lift the trailer and crews say thankfully they found no one else trapped in the vehicle.
In all, five patients were taken from the crash scene to the hospital.
Both lanes of I-75 were closed around milemarker 366 while the crash was cleaned up and investigated. Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.