Police: Florida man accused of stalking allegedly breaks into victim’s home to say Happy Valentine’s Day

CAPE CORAL (WWSB) - A man was arrested during the early hours of Valentine’s Day morning after police say he broke into a woman’s home that he had previously been ordered to stay away from.
Police say James Timothy Karabes-Boening of North Fort Myers broke into the victim’s home while she was sleeping. She woke up when she heard his voice, according to police, who say Karabes-Boening told her he just wanted to wish her a Happy Valentine’s Day.
The woman immediately called 911 after convincing him to leave.
Cape Coral Police say they found Karabes-Boening driving in the area, but say he drove away after being pulled over. Officers later found his car abandoned and say he fled on foot.
An officer positioned on Chiquita Boulevard S noticed a man who matched the suspect’s description, and though the man identified himself as “David Lawrence,” police say it was actually Karabes-Boening.
Karabes-Boening has been charged with aggravated stalking, occupied burglary and violation of injunction. He had previously been ordered to not be within 500 feet of the victim’s residence.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.